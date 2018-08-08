Margot proposes additional P68 million-budget
Councilor Margot Osmeña presented to the City Council today the administration bloc’s P68 million supplemental budget request.
The allocation, if approved, will be spent on rental of heavy equipment – P47 million and for the allowances of Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) members – P8 million.
Osmeña’s budget proposal, the second supplemental budget for this year, is yet to be discussed by members of the Cebu City Council.
