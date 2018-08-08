Primary Group Hosts B-Pop Acapella Challenge

Primary Group of Builders (PGB) is hosting the first ever Cebuano acapella competition titled ‘B-Pop: The Acapella Challenge’ this Saturday, August 11 at J Center Mall at 7 pm.

Several groups from different universities, churches, and organizations have been invited to join the competition and five groups have made it to the finale: Primiero, The Sync Singers, The Technical Department, Vox Anima-Cebu and The UP Serenata.

Acapella is singing without any instrumental accompaniment, and according to Veto Pajuleras, the musical consultant for the competition, this will be a very special contest because it truly showcases the skills of the competitors in creating music. “This is pure talent because the music and harmony that the groups produce is through their own voice,” he said.

The contestants will be singing one obligatory song as their contest piece and one song of their choice to serve as their back-up song.

“Primary believes in synergy and innovation, and we feel that acapella pictures synergy and it espouses all of the companies under the Primary Group of Builders” Michelle Cutang, PGB’s marketing manager said.

She also expressed their desire to promote Cebuano music through this “celebration of Cebuano talents” and hoped that this is something that the Cebuano community will catch up on.

All the proceeds from ticket sales will go to School of Knowledge, Industrial labor, Leadership and Services (SKILLS), an accredited training and assessment center operated by Primary Structures Educational Foundation Inc. (PSEFI), PGB’s corporate foundation. According to Paulette Liu, SKILLS chief operating officer, the goal of the school is in line with the ideals of the contest, and that is developing talents and skills.

The foundation is mainly focused on poverty alleviation by providing free skills training, competency assessment, and employment to the marginalized members of the community such as out-of-school youth and adults, women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The grand winner of the competition will receive a cash prize worth fifty thousand pesos and the opportunity to record their own Cebuano Christmas album. They will also be given the chance to perform in several hotels including PGB’s very own Maayo Hotel.

Aside from the presentation of the contestants, people will also be witnessing performances from special guests Jacky Chang, Mandaue Nights, Caloy Juapo, and the Maka Girls.

For tickets, you may contact 09162684271 or email jbjimenez@primary.com.php