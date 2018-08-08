Lapu-Lapu City teachers willing to undergo sex education training

Teachers at the Lapu-Lapu City Division of the Department of Education (DepEd) wanted to undergo sex education training before they should be asked to also teach the subject to their students.

Rebecca Toring, principal of Marigondon Elementary School, said teachers need to be well equipped before teaching a “sensitive” subject in order to protect the “innocent minds of children.”

Lapu-Lapu City Schools Superintendent Marilyn Andales said sex education should also be integrated in their existing subjects instead of creating a new subject that would focus on this topic.