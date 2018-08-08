Pope Francis invited for PH event

Pope Francis may be able to visit Cebu in 2021 when the country marks the 500th anniversary of Christianization.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines announced that they invited Pope Francis to visit the country for the 500th anniversary of the country’s Christianization.

NHCP chairman Dr. Rene Escalante will meet with Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma Wednesday afternoon to discuss plans for the three-year celebration of the Christianization of the Philippines which starts next year.

President Rodrigo Duterte formed a national steering committee to prepare plans for the 500th anniversary of the historic arrival of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, the first Mass and baptism in the country, and the Battle of Mactan.

Cebu will be the center of activities for the celebration.