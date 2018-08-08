Ariana Grande’s ‘God is a Woman’ video features creations of Dubai-based Cebuano designer Furne One

COULD God be a woman?

No intent of blasphemy here.

We make reference to Ariana Grande’s new music video “God is a Woman,” which is a full-on display of heavenly bodies and celestial fashion.

Out of the 19-plus garments Ariana wore in the music video, two of them are creations by Dubai-based Cebuano designer Furne One under his label Amato Couture.

Ariana’s first look is a denim piece embellished with sapphire jewels under Amato’s “Love is a Battlefield” collection.

Her second look features a golden feather neckpiece paired with a black cape and her signature thigh high boots.

In an interview with Mega Magazine, Furne says that the neckpiece was made entirely from “hand cut metal sheets” from his “Good and Evil” collection.

Ariana’s music video was directed by David Mayers.

Mayers also directed her “No Tears Left to Cry,” video which earned four nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Ariana, the song is a “sexual female empowerment and how women are literally everything and the universe is inside us.”

The video now reached 76 million views as of press time.