NHCP unveils marker for Augustinians

By Delta Dyrecka Letigio, Gerard Vincent Francisco |August 08,2018 - 06:38 PM

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines unveiled a marker at the Basilica del Sto. Niño on Wednesday to highlight the contributions of the Augustinian fathers to the country’s history and culture.

NHCP chairman Dr. Rene Escalante said they also recognized the Cebuanos’ devotion to the Child Jesus and the annual celebration of the Sinulog.

