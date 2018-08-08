Cakes, social media and millennials

Goldilocks: Aggressive online marketing to reach more clients

A HOMEGROWN company specializing in cake brand has turned to social media to reach more clients especially the millennials and respond to their needs.

Eloisa Marie Lacap, Goldilocks Corporate Communications manager, said that being connected with their clients has allowed them to remain as the country’s most trusted cake brand.

“We always try to make sure that we listen to our customers and their needs. This helps us maintain leadership by making sure that we also lead in innovations. It also helps that we are also active in social media and other channels that ensures that we communicate with our market in the best ways possible,” Lacap said.

Goldilocks for one keeps a Facebook page where they display their products and post videos or pictures of their latest promotional activities.

Their FB page GoldilockPH already has at least 2.702 million followers and 2.709 million likes.

The company also keeps an Instagram and Twitter accounts to especially keep their clients updated of their latest contests and promotions.

“We have always been a strong supporter of the Filipino family and we are always striving to continuously create new products and services that will bring delight to our customers across generations,” he said.

Despite the resurgence of foreign products and other local brands, Lacap said they continue to grab a major share of the Filipino market.