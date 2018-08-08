The UAP opposition

Let me thank the Datu Lap-Lapu Chapter of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) for bravely taking the cudgels in opposing the 20-storey monstrosity of a building that Gov. Hilario Davide III wishes to cap his second term with.

I have been given a copy of the letter sent by this UAP chapter where it spells out clearly why these architects are opposed to this attempt at desecrating an extremely significant piece of Cebu’s history and heritage, stating five important points that the governor ought to ponder upon.

The letter bespeaks of the expertise of architects and is written in the language of this noble profession.

The first two points they wrote establish the ground on which heritage advocates have stood in the opposition to this ill-planned and, in the words of a well-known architect in Cebu, “hare-brained idea” of the governor.

According to them, which I personally agree, the Capitol Site “is one of the most well-planned areas in the city owing to the fact that it has been arranged carefully to follow a strong axial layout, set in a grid pattern with Osmeña Blvd. as the main axis with two terminal points – the Fuente Osmeña Circle on one end and the Capitol Bldg. on another.”

As with the position of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), the UAP letter states: “The Capitol Bldg. itself has been planned to be strictly symmetrical, setting the scheme for a balanced arrangement for the whole Capitol Complex. The strict formal arrangement is meant to establish the Capitol as the seat of authority – this being emphasized by the words on the Capitol building facade which says, “The Authority of the Government Emanates from the People.”

Violating this strict formal arrangement will not only diminish symbolism of the preeminence of the power of the authority of the People but also inevitably erode the Authority of the Provincial Governor as the head of the Province in the eyes of the people.”

The letter further states, “A 20-storey structure right beside the symmetrical Capitol Building will undoubtedly disturb this delicate balance in the Capitol grounds. Its sheer height completely upends the symmetry of the complex and distracts the focus on the Capitol Building itself. Such a structure has no place in this formal arrangement.”

The architects minced no words in their letter in stating the historical significance of the Capitol Site, which cannot be overemphasized, reminding the governor that the Capitol Building itself in tandem with Fuente Osmeña, is “the most iconic structure in Cebu which the Cebuanos dearly love and respect” and is a “nationally recognizable structure that indubitably holds all that view it in awe.

The architects also hinted that “we may just be seeing the tip of the iceberg of opposition at present but public opinion is building up against the construction of this structure,” even warning the governor to expect “certain national opprobrium if you persist in building this structure” as much us if they, the architects, do not do “enough to prevent this grave error.”

The next point the architects raise, echoes the position made by my good friend Babitt Ybañez: that it is patently unfair for the Provincial Government to compete with the private sector “considering the advantages that it has, including preferential bank rates, absence of taxes, and freedom from risk.”

While these architects have firmly put their foot down on this new building, they still, nevertheless, made it clear that they are not opposing the expansion of government facilities, even within the Capitol compound.

Time and again, as with the original position of renowned heritage architect Melva Rodriguez-Java on this issue, there are other more appropriate sites even within the compound, like for example the old Justice Building.

It has been abandoned since the 2013 earthquake but can be retrofitted and restored to its old glory, at less cost than this gargantuan 1.5-Billion-peso project.

So why does the governor persist on this expensive monstrosity? Somebody, please tell us!