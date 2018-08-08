Exporters seek extension of EU-GSP listing deadline

Encourage the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to appeal to the European Union (EU) to extend the registration deadline for exporters to the EU.”

Federico Escalona, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. Cebu (Philexport Cebu) made this call to affected businessmen in the export industry after the BOC informed them about the Registered Exporters (REX) system for European Union-General Scheme of Preferences (EU-GSP) during a consultative meeting in Cebu City on Wednesday.

Escalona said that he understood why the exporters were concerned about the deadline since it was set at January 1, 2019 or at least four months away.

The REX system is the new policy of the EU-GSP that will require exporters from GSP beneficiary countries such as the Philippines to register as exporters to the EU.

Any exporter that won’t be able to register by January 1, 2019 will be taxed on the exported products whether the products are included in the EU-GSP list or not.

BOC has not released any information on the REX system despite the deadline being four months away.

Release CMO

Aside from that, the businessmen also called on the BOC to release a Customs Memorandum Order (CMO) on the REX system for the EU-GSP.

“There is barely enough time. If our applications are not processed, we might be taxed with our exports,” said a concerned businesswoman who refused to be named.

Bureau of International Trade (BTI) Director Anne Claire Cabochan said that they are working on the memorandum to be released at the end of August so exporters can already register.

“There is barely enough time. If our applications are not processed, we might be taxed with our exports,” said a concerned businesswoman who refused to be named.

Bureau of International Trade (BTI) Director Anne Claire Cabochan said that they were working on the memorandum to be released at the end of August so exporters could already register.

Escalona said that they were not informed of the policy and that they were waiting for the CMO.

Cabochan said that the REX system transition period may be extended up to June of 2019 and that the Customs are working on the extension.

“Perhaps we can invoke that transition period to allow more exporters to register,” said Cabochan.

Once the CMO is released exporters can file their registrations on the website, customs.ec.europa.eu.

“This is step zero of the process, since after printing your application, you have to submit it to the Customs. The BOC will be the one to process the application to the EU as a competent authority,” said Jollan Llaneza, a Trade-Industry Development specialist.

The EU-GSP assures that products from the GSP beneficiaries exported to Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland are tariff-free as a form of assistance to the developing countries such as the Philippines.

FTA

Meanwhile, DTI is working on conducting Bilateral Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with South Korea, Turkey, Pakistan and Chile.

Gerardo Lacsamana from DTI said that these countries have the potential to trade with the Philippines because these countries can import products such as electronics, surgical instruments, automobiles, and steel which are not generally produced in the Philippines.

On the other hand, the Philippines can export various raw and processed materials such as bananas, pineapple, and copper.

The FTA will not only provide zero-tariff on port-to-port trade but can also strengthen influx of investments and labor exchange between the countries.

As for foreign trade, Cabochan said the trade-war between China and the United States may benefit the Philippines.

“We are not that affected, besides, we have always presented the Philippines as an alternative site for investments and raw materials,” said Cabochan. / Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern