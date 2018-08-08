Patay brushes aside ‘killer’ tag

Says he is not here to sow terror but to assist in solving sensational cases; Claims he doesn’t know Peter Lim

His surname and track record may indicate death. But in his first day as chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7), Supt. Lito Patay said he’s not up for bloodbath in Cebu.

The champion marksman who made the Batasan Police Station in Quezon City as the deadliest station when he was its commander, said his primary job in Cebu is to assist the local police in the investigation of sensational cases.

Patay had a closed-door meeting with his classmate in the PNP, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, for three hours yesterday.

Then the 44-year-old official warned criminals to stop what they are doing.

“You will be arrested and prosecuted if you won’t stop,” Patay warned.

Davao Boys

He refused to answer queries about his track record but instead underscored his agency’s No. 1 problem: lack of personnel.

He said he needs more operatives in CIDG-7 but didn’t specify whether or not he will bring his “Davao Boys” with him.

The Davao Boys, a group composed of 10 policemen, went with Patay when he was assigned to the Batasan Police Station in Quezon City in 2016.

Asked if he will also investigate Peter Lim, Patay said “Kinsa diay na si Peter Lim? Naa diay na siya diri?” before giving a huge smile.

Give him time

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña refused to comment on Patay’s assumption, saying he doesn’t know the man yet.

Gov. Hilario Davide III and Board Member Sun Shimura, the stepson of Mayor Vicente Loot, expressed hopes that Patay will truly serve and protect the people.

Davide even urged the public not to judge Patay yet and asked Cebuanos to give the new CIDG-7 head the chance to prove himself.

“It would be unfair if we judge him dayon. He may have that reputation but this is his new assignment and this is Region 7,” Davide said.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale on the other hand, expressed hope that Patay will be able to solve the killings in the province.

“Maybe he can solve the patay (killings) that happened recently,” Magpale said.

No plans

In a talk with reporters on Wednesday, Patay said that he has no concrete plans yet on how to go about his job in the region except to arrest criminals and solve high profile cases.

“Wala may dapat planohan ang paglingkod sa CIDG. Una, di gyod na trabaho namo paghimo og plano kay naa na may plano daghan ang PNP. So sa tasking sa CIDG, manakop og wanted, mga organized crimes, sa mga nag-possess og loose firearms,” said Patay.

(There is no plan because it is not our job to make a plan since the PNP already had plans own its own. So the task of CIDG is to arrest wanted persons, organized crimes and those who possess loose firearms)

He added that he hoped his surname will not be associated with the literal meaning of it in Bisaya, which is dead or killings.

A native of Enrique Villanueva, Siquijor, Patay is a graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 1997. /with Correspondent Jessa Mae Sotto