Businessman shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City

A 49-year-old businessman was shot dead by an unidentified man at his residence in Sitio Saac, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City at past 8 p.m. on Wednesday (August 8).

Ferdinand Teresito Kintanar, who is a native of Barangay Poblacion, Argao town, Cebu, sustained several gunshot wounds on the body.

The initial investigation of the Pusok police station showed that the victim was standing outside his gated residence when the gunman suddenly shot him several times.

The police will further investigate the incident to determine the motive and identify the assailant.