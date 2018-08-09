Become a #MillennialMillionaire with Sun Life Grepa

Reaching millionaire status is within the reach of millennials sooner than they think with Sun Life Grepa Finacial Inc.’s (Sun Life Grepa)’s Millennial Millionaire program.

In today’s fast-paced world, millennials are always on the move. Amidst the flurry of starting a small business, achieving long awaited #travelgoals, or even just living life to the fullest, it’s easy for the youth of today to lose sight of financial goals for both future prosperity and unexpected life events.

Sun Life Grepa offers an ideal solution, giving millennials the chance to reach their million-peso goal without forfeiting their dynamic lifestyles, while also giving themselves the long term financial protection they eventually need in life. All they have to do is save at least Php100 a day depending on how much they are willing to save or how fast they want to achieve their million peso goal.

The Millennial Millionaire program offers different tracks designed to help Sun Life Grepa’s millennial clients build their million-peso fund through easy and manageable steps.

“The millennial generation is the cornerstone of our country’s continued economic growth,” says Sun Life Grepa President, Richard Lim. “It is crucial that we provide them with the means to secure and protect their future as early as possible to ensure a continuously improving quality of life. Our goal for all our clients has always been to offer them products that can help them live in the moment and yet, at any given point during their lives, help them with whatever financial protection needs they may have at any given time. All of this for as little as Php 100 a day.”

Sun Life Grepa’s Millennial Millionaire program is open to all millennials aged 18-35 years old. Interested clients can participate in the program by visiting their RCBC, RCBC Savings Bank or CTBC Bank branch of account; dropping by a Sun Life Grepa branch; or calling (632) 8499633. They can also log on to www.sunlifegrepa.com.