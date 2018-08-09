Osmeña to police: ‘Earn public trust’

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña reminded the police that public trust is earned, amid reports that cops are behind the spate of killings in Cebu.

“You have to earn the trust of the public. You cannot demand it,” said Osmeña in a press conference today (August 9).

Osmeña issued the statement after police authorities asked Cebuanos not to completely lose their trust on them.

On the other hand, the mayor is also asking Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office director (CCPO), to produce the license that permitted Michael Banua to carry a firearm.

Banua was the alleged accomplice in the attempted ambush of Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog.

“Can you produce the license of Banua? Present them in public. Because I suspect he is a gunman,” Osmena said.