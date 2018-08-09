Shimura to seek father’s blessing in Daanbatayan mayoralty bid

Cebu Provincial Board (PB) Member Sun Shimura will fly to Japan to seek his father’s advice in his plan to run for mayor in Daanbantayan next year.

Shimura is serving his last term in the provincial board. He is the stepson of incumbent Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot.

The provincial board member also expressed concern over his stepdad’s safety, especially after President Rodrigo Duterte tagged Loot as a drug protector.