Let other authorities investigate agent’s death, new PDEA-7 director says

Wardley Getalla, new director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), expressed that he will leave the investigation of the killing of their agent to other law enforcement authorities such as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PDEA-7 agent Von Rian Tecson was shot dead inside his Ford Ranger vehicle in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City on Wednesday (August 8).

But Gellata said that PDEA-7 will help in the investigation if necessary.

“If magkailangan sila ng tulong namin, kung kailangan nila yung folders nila, pwede kami magprovide,”said Gellata.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said that they are coordinating with Carcar police station in investigating the incident./Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Journalism Intern