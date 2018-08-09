City Council secretariat confirms adjournment of session

Roy Alix, the secretariat of the Cebu City Council, said that the session on Wednesday night (August 8) was adjourned.

Alix made this statement a day after the two-day session was concluded.

“It was adjourned. It was a move of member Garcia (Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia), seconded by member Garganera (Councilor Joel Garganera),” Alix told reporters in a press conference today (August 9).

Questions were raised whether the session yesterday was adjourned, after reports surfaced that members of the opposition United Barug Team Rama ‘walked out’.

The disagreement among administration and opposition councilors on the approval of the undertaking of two projects of Cebu City Tomas Osmeña cause the two-day impasse at the city council.