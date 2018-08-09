‘Dating app’ now a must, quips Poe amid rage over single-passenger car ban

“Singles” no longer allowed on Edsa?

Fret no more because Senator Grace Poe has a quick “solution” to the problem.

“Maghanap muna sila ng makakapareha (ng mga singles),” Poe said in jest on Wednesday when asked about the government’s plan to ban single-passenger cars on Edsa during rush hours.

“Dapat meron na rin silang dating app (application). Yun ang pinapapanukala natin na magkaroon dating app na kasabay dun sa HOV (high occupancy vehicles) regulation,” she added, still in jest.

(They should also have a dating app. We will propose that there should be a dating app side by side with HOV regulation.)

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier announced its plan to ban driver-only vehicles on Edsa during rush hours in the hope to ease traffic in one of the country’s busiest thoroughfares.

Turning serious on the issue, Poe asked the government not to rush the implementation of the ban.

“Ang masasabi ko lamang ay huwag padalus-dalos. Baka puwedeng magkaroon ng isang araw na subukan nila yan kung ano ang mangyayari at magkaroon ng bukas na pagdinig,” she said.

(What I can only say is do not rush this. Maybe we can have a one-day trial and a public hearing first.)

“Kasi hindi puwedeng unilateral at sasabihing ‘o ngayon ganito na.’ Magkaroon muna ng trial period tapos tingnan natin kung ito ba’y magiging epektibo,” the senator added.

(Because it can’t be done unilaterally and say, let’s do it now. There should be trial period first and then let’s see if this will be effective)