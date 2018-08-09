UP Cebu lot occupants told to find a new place

|August 09,2018 - 02:49 PM

Kamputhaw fire victims who occupy part of the property owned by the University of the Philippines Cebu will no longer be allowed to rebuild their homes.

Genevieve Alcoseba of the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) said the university will no longer allow affected families to extend their stay on their property.

The reconstruction of houses is set to start after Cebu City Government implements the reblocking at the fire site. / Zena Magto, USJ-R Intern

