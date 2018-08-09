MCIA runway repair to start September 1
By Norman Mendoza |August 09,2018 - 02:50 PM
The management of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will push with the planned runway repair starting on September 1.
They hope to complete repair in three weeks to avoid affecting the operations of the airport.
At least 84 flights are set to be affected by runway repair scheduled at nighttime.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.