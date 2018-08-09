Family of slain activist cry for justice

Punta Engaño Barangay Councilman Lito Pagobo, the uncle of the slain activist Butch Rosales, said that he could not think of any person that would want his nephew killed.

Rosales was shot dead by an unidentified gunman while riding a public utility jeepney (PUJ)on Wednesday (August 8).

Initial police investigation showed that there were at least two assailants involved in the crime.

Pagobo said that Rosales did not have enemies, even if he was an active member of a cause-oriented group.

The victim’s family is asking police to identify and arrest the assailants.