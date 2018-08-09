Kawit Island deal is disadvantageous to the city – Team Rama councilors

The opposition group United Barug Team Rama warned Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña against signing the joint venture agreement with the Gokongwei-led Universal Hotels and Resorts Incorporated (UHRI) and allowing another contractor to develop a sanitary landfill in Barangay Binaliw.

United Barug Team Rama councilors said in a press conference today (August 9) that both contracts are disadvantageous to the city.

The councilors said that the sharing scheme proposed by UHRI is contrary to President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against gambling.

They plan to contest the passage of a resolution which authorizes Mayor Osmeña to enter into a joint venture agreement with UHRI but refused to discuss the matter in details.

In a separate interview, Osmeña said that he is looking forward to signing the agreement with UHRI.