CDU’S newly renovated library welcomes more students!

Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) has yet again set their world class teaching standards to the next level as they launched their newly renovated university library last July 16.

Throughout the renovation, CDU President and Chairman of the Board Dr. Philip Anthony S.D. Larrazabal wanted the library to be flexible, inviting, and capable of serving different kinds of learners with different learning styles.

“This is my first major project over my Presidency,” said Larrazabal.

It took a lot of time for the head of CDU Library Mrs. Emeline Baco to finally come up with the design, having to merge what is conducive for learning and what is modern and cozy. Exposed to different library set-ups in Cebu and in some parts of Mindanao, she merged library inspirations and has come up with a new library design that is different from the usual school libraries.

The 1000 sqm library was designed by Sid Padpad from WebCode IT Solutions (WITS), the company that is known to provide academic and enterprise solutions to prestigious Universities nationwide.

The state of the art library provides Collaborative Hubs designed for students who prefers to engage more on collaborative work in studying.

Discussion Rooms were also built to have space for students who want to have small group discussions and a Chill-Out corner for students who want to relax and rest during their breaks.

It may be a new kind of library set-up but it still has the true essence of a traditional library wherein siting down to read or write is still a staple. They also have a Quiet Area for learners who prefer to study alone.

In line with the fresh looks of the library, it also also has the newest set of books intended for senior high students up to graduate school students.

The library also has a convenient new card system which enables the students to lend books easier and prevent long lines.

60 computer cubicles with stable internet connection and wifi networks are also installed to help students’ productivity in maximizing online resources.

To put the cherry on top, CDU also opened a cafe inside the premises of the library in order save students from the hassle of having to go out to buy snacks and refreshments.