Drug suspects eyed in couple’s murder

The Mandaue City police are looking into the possibility that a couple who were shot in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City last Tuesday evening were linked to the murders of another couple from Cebu City.

Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, Mandaue City police chief, said the couple identified as Evangeline Tinador and Dennis Cruz were supposedly newly identified drug personalities in Liloan town.

The remains of 16-year-old Jamie Mata and her boyfriend Stephen del Corro were recently found in Liloan town.

Police are looking into illegal drugs as the cause of the murders.

Entoma said Tinador and Cruz came from a hotel where they allegedly repacked drugs and were about to drive home when the shooting occurred.

He said Tinador was rushed to a private hospital in Cebu City but left when police arrived there.

Police recovered sachets with traces of shabu inside the couple’s car.

Entoma said witnesses told them that the couple were waiting for someone at the roadside when an unidentified man walked to the car’s passenger side and shot them several times.

The couple managed to speed away from the area.

Charges of illegal drug possession were filed against them.