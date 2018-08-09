JoshLia to topbill zombie film

BUSY days await Kapamilya stars and loveteam partners Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.

Aside from working on their first television series titled, “Ngayon at Kailanman,” the love team partners will headline a new movie.

Star Cinema confirmed in an Instagram post yesterday that

Barretto and Garcia will star “Block Z” with Ian Veneracion, Maris Racal, and Markus Paterson.

“#BlockZStoryCon happening now,” Star Cinema captioned the photo.

This is the fifth film by JoshLia under Star Cinema.

Their last film was ”I Love You, Hater” with Queen of All Media Kris Aquino which earned P40 million five days after it was released in Philippine cinemas.

“Block Z” will be directed by award-winning director Mikhail Red.

In a Star Cinema post, Red revealed some details about the movie.

“Basically, zombie outbreak na set sa isang university,” he said.

Red is known for his critically acclaimed film, “Birdshot,” the country’s entry for 2018 Oscar Awards under Best Foreign Language category.

Red is also the director of

upcoming mystery-thriller movie “Eerie” which stars Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos.

The filmmaker also posted a photo on his Instagram account with the cast.

“The Gang is here! It’s on! #BlockZ,” he captioned the photo.

“Block Z” is a reunion project of Veneracion and Barretto who worked as father and daughter in the primetime series, “A Love To Last.”

This is Racal’s second time to work Barretto, with whom she starred with in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 entry, “Vince and Kath and James.”

This is Paterson’s second film after “Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi,” one of the entries in this year’s Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.