MCIA chief to passengers: Plan September trips well

AIRPORT RUNWAY REPAIRS TO TAKE 3 WEEKS

Plan your trips from Sept. 1, 2018 to Sept. 21, 2018.”

Lawyer Steve Dicdican, general manager of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) gave this advice to airline passengers since the MCIA would close the runway for repairs for six hours everyday for three weeks.

“We ask the passengers to bear with us and plan their trips well taking note of the affected flights,” added Dicdican.

However, these had already been taken care of by the airlines, and they had made adjustments.

But they had also canceled some flights.

He said that they would repair the runway through an asphalt overlay so that it could still be used by planes taking off and touching down.

The asphalt overlay will start at 2 a.m. up to 8 a.m. everyday for three weeks affected flights are the 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. domestic flights of the 84 flights within the repair hours.

“We really need to have this repair of the runway after airline companies have reported this rough runway that could easily damage the plane’s tires,” said Dicdican.

He said, that the last time it was repaired was in 2005, which showed that the runway badly needed to be repaired.

The runway asphalt overlay costs P255 million with a length of 3.4 kilometers and 2 inches thick.

The work is divided into four parts each with a contractor for speedy work.

NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has already been sent to all airlines and private aircraft companies or flying schools.

Dicdican also said that in two to three years, they would make another runway – an alternative runway or parallel runway that would be used in case of emergency or when the usual runway would not be available.