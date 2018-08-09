Police eyeing three angles in death of Lapu activist

INVESTIGATORS are looking into three angles as possible motives in the ambush-slay of Bayan Muna member Tootsie Butch Rosales on Wednesday afternoon.

Supt. Eloveo Marquez, head of the Investigation and Detection Management Branch (IDMB) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) said they are looking into personal grudge, illegal drugs and Rosales’ links to an activist group as possible reasons for his murder.

The drug-related angle emerged after police received information from Rosales’ cousin that the victim is a drug user.

The police are also reviewing their records if the victim has pending cases.

Investigators are also not discounting the possibility that some people could be angry with the victim due to his being an active member of cause-oriented groups.

“Tan-awon sad nato if there are funds involved that was not used for its purpose,” Marquez said.

But Punta Engaño Councilor Lito Pagobo, the uncle of Rosales said the latter has no known enemies in their area.

Rosales according to Pagobo, only goes home in Sitio Jansen, Barangay Punta Engano, twice or thrice a week.

Pagobo also revealed that Rosales has been an active member of Bayan Muna for the past five years.

Pagobo added that his nephew is an active organizer of pickets and demonstrations whenever there are demolitions or labor disputes anywhere in the Visayas.

“Kanang bataa sa tinuod lang myembro na sya sa mga aktibista, tawo na sya ni Satur Ocampo, kon naay demolition, usa na sya sa mag-organize sa mga tawo nga mag-welga,” Pagobo told CDN.

Meanwhile, Rosales’ family refused to subject his body to an autopsy but pleaded instead to authorities to solve his death.

Police believed that Rosales had been followed and observed by the killers since the time he arrived home last Tuesday.

LLCPO are asking witnesses to come forward as the suspects were not seen on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras mounted outside the barangay hall and even on one of the establishments near the crime scene.

Rosales was shot in the head several times while sitting on the front seat of a public utility vehicle. He died instantly.