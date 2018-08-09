PB Member Shimura to seek Japanese dad’s advice

PLAN TO RUN FOR DAANBANTAYAN MAYOR

PROVINCIAL Board (PB) Member Sun Shimura will fly to Japan to seek his father’s advice about his plans to run as Daanbantayan mayor in next year’s election.

Shimura, who is the stepson of incumbent Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot, is considering to run as the town’s mayor.

“We have our initial talks with the family, but the final decision will also be from my father in Japan,” said Shimura who is now serving his last term as PB member in the fourth district of Cebu province.

Shimura said he was concerned about his stepdad’s safety, especially since Loot was tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as an alleged drug protector.

“With the situation of my stepdad, as much possible we will protect our lives kay usa ra man ang atong kinabuhi (because we only have one),” he said.

Also, Shimura added that his Japanese father was worried after receiving reports that the Loot family including Shimura, was ambushed, a day before the May 14 election.

Shimura said the whole family including himself came from Malapascua at that time.

“Nahibaw-an man ang nahitabo na worried gyod siya. Dugay na siya nag ingon nako nga gubot gyod ang politics sa Philippines,” he said.

(He knew about the incident and he was worried about us. He told me before that politics in the country is complicated.)

“Mao na akong ibyahe (That will be the purpose of my trip) within the year.

It will be a family thing first,” he added.

Shimura, however, said his stepdad will return to office once his name will be cleared from the allegations.

“The truth will always prevail and will set us free. Inig abot sa panahon nga mahatagan og chansa si Mayor Vic nga maka- explain pud sa iyaha kon unsa ning hitaboa karon, mobalik na siya sa public service,” he said.

(When the time comes that Mayor Vic will be given a chance to explain his side, he will return to serve the public).