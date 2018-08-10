Resort under siege in Lapu-Lapu City

By Norman Mendoza | August 10,2018 - 08:28 AM

The Mactan Isla Resort and Casino in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City is under siege by armed men at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday (August 10).

A wounded person was reportedly brought to the hospital after bursts of fire were heard.

Juvani Vallosa of Blue Breed Security Agency told Cebu Daily News that the suspects who disarmed the security guards carried short and long firearms.

Vallosa added that the armed persons were transported by a white van.

The responding police authorities were denied entry.

The armed men were believed to be hired by the rival group of stockholders of the resort.

Authorities are currently negotiating with the armed group.