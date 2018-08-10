CPDRC inmate dies after cardiac arrest

A 53-year-old inmate of Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation (CPDRC) died of cardiac arrest on Friday dawn (August 10).

CPDRC Warden Reynaldo Valmoria identified the inmate as Democrito Gallarde.

The inmate was confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) since Tuesday (August 7).

Gallarde, a resident of Barangay Poblacion in Tuburan town, Cebu, was arrested for illegal drugs in 2013. He was the second inmate who died in a span of two weeks.