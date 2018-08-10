Talisay City inmates receive livelihood assistance

At least 27 male and 23 female inmates from Talisay City Jail received livelihood assistance on Friday (August 10).

The assistance worth P1,580 per inmate was provided by the Talisay City Government and the Office of First District Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.

The inmates were graduates of the Bread and Pastry Training conducted by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).