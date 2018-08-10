COSAP head asks city government to provide uniforms for barangay tanods
The Cebu City Office on Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) has requested the city government to provide new uniforms for tanods in all 80 barangays.
COSAP director Garry Lao addressed his request to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Franklyn Ong, president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC).
“It was brought to my attention, and I myself have observed, that not all tanods in the city have uniforms to wear for all those times that they are on duty,” Lao stated his letter request.
