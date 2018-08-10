Mitsubishi Motors turnovers i-MiEV and EV quick charging station to DENR Cebu

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced today that it has turned over one i-MiEV electric vehicle and an electric vehicle quick charging station to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Regional Office in Cebu City.

Gracing the event are DENR Region VII Assistant Regional Director for Technical Services Eduardo M. Inting, OIC Assistant Regional Director for Management Services Engr. Trinidad C. Etulle, DENR Chief Administrator Edna Monte, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri and MMPC Executive Vice President for Sales & Marketing Taichi Nakajima.

The i-MiEV and EV quick charger are part of the donation made by MMC to DENR last June 2017 wherein five units of Outlander PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), five units of i-MiEV and four units of EV quick chargers were delivered to the DENR Central Office in Quezon City.

“We are happy that our i-MiEV already reached the shores of the Visayas region, and soon will also be our Outlander PHEV. This project will not only promote the use of electric vehicles, but will also play a significant role in the reduction of carbon emission of vehicles in the country.” said Oshikiri.

In his message, Assistant Regional Director for Technical Services Eduardo M. Inting shared, “We would like to thank Mitsubishi Motors for giving us the opportunity to be the first to drive this vehicle in Cebu. Through this, we will be able to promote your electric vehicle so that people will realize the importance of clean energy. We also hope that others will follow this kind of initiative.”

MMC has been at the forefront of electric vehicle development. It can be recalled that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DENR last February regarding a joint study into environmental load reduction using electric vehicle technologies used in two of MMC’s environment-friendly models, the Outlander PHEV and i-MiEV.