Sinas: ‘SPO1 Balili is not PDEA agent’s killer’

The top officials of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) slammed reports that the police officer who was admitted in a private hospital was one of the assailants in the killing of agent Von Rian Tecson.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said that SPO1 Roderick Balili accidentally fired his gun while conducting a surveillance in Pinamungajan town, midwest of Cebu.

“Nagkasunod yung pangyayari (shot of Balili and the killing of Tecson). Akala nila na magkadugtong but hindi,” said Sinas.

Balili was tagged by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña as one of the suspects in the killing of Tecson, an agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Sinas has ordered a Special Investigation Task Group to focus in resolving the death of Tecson, who was shot dead inside his vehicle in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, Cebu on Wednesday (August 8)