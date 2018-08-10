Police eyes fight for ownership behind Lapu resort siege

One security personnel was injured after more than 30 armed men barged into the compound of the Mactan Isla Resort and Casino in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday dawn (August 10).

The armed men were hired by one of the Korean owners of the resort, who was earlier ousted. The same owner wanted to takeover its management.

The officers of Lapu-Lapu City Police brought at least 35 bodyguards and security guards to the police station and confiscated at least 22 assorted firearms.