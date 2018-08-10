DOJ finds probable cause to charge Cebu businessman Peter Lim for drugs

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday has found probable cause to charge Cebu-based businessman Peter Lim with a case for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a resolution released Friday, used as a basis the testimony of self-confessed drug distributor Kerwin Espinosa before the Senate where Lim was identified as one of his suppliers of dangerous drugs.

“The [DOJ] panel find that the admission of respondent Espinosa during the legislative investigation of the Senate Committees on Justice and Public Order, together with Marcelo Adorco’s positive identification of Peter Go Lim as one of Kerwin’s suppliers of dangerous drugs, is sufficient to establish probable cause to charge them with conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading,” the DOJ said.

The panel is composed of Senior Assistant State Prosecutors Juan Pedro Navera, Anna Noreen T. Devanadera and Prosecution Attorney Herbert Calvin P. Abugan.

The panel explained that conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading, as the case that will be filed against Lim “is a distinct offense under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and that the agreement to trade in drugs is the gravamen of the offense.” The panel said the drugs themselves are not essential under this offense.

The case was already dismissed last year but then Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre created a new panel to conduct a reinvestigation.

During the reinvestigation, Lim maintained that he is different from the one identified by Espinosa and Adorco.