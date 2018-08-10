Cuizon to leave LTFRB-7, new director to assume on Monday

Starting on Monday (August 13), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) will have a new regional director.

This after Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has signed the shuffling of assignments of six LTFRB regional directors, including Ahmed Cuizon of Central Visayas.

Cuizon confirmed in an interview with Cebu Daily News this morning that he was directed to report as director of Region 3 (Central Luzon).

Cuizon’s post will be assumed by Col. Eduardo Montealto, LTFRB director in Davao region.

“I met him and he’s good, amiable, and is very approachable to our stakeholder. I believe that he would be able to deliver a very efficient leadership here,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon will be replacing LTFRB-3 Director Glenn Zaragoza, who is retiring from government service.

“It is such an honor to be assuming the post of a man who is already an institution in our line of work,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon was installed as LTFRB-7 director on December 2010 before he was reassigned to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in 2014.

He returned as regional director in March 2016 and simultaneously handled LTFRB-8 (Eastern Visayas) from August 2016 to 2017.