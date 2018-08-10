Cebuano Remolino wins in Mt. Mayon Triathlon

TALISAY City’s triathlon pride Andrew Kim Remolino of TLTG-Go for Gold added another feather to his already decorated cap after dominating the sprint distance category of the Mount Mayon Triathlon Asian Cup held in Legazpi City, Albay.

The 18-year-old Cebuano, a member of the Philippine junior triathlon team, not only won the title but also bested his personal record by clocking one hour and two seconds, eclipsing his previous best that stood at 1:02.00

Despite his accomplishment, Remolino was not that satisfied with his performance, saying he could have done better.

“I performed very well but I think I could have done more. I feel like I could have pushed myself more and got a better time but still, I am happy with my win,” said Remolino.

His father, noted triathlon coach Roland Remolino, agreed that his son could have clocked in a better personal record in the sprint distance, which features a 750-meter swim, 20k bike, and 5k run.

“He was too complacent when he noticed that he had a huge lead during the race. He was leading in both the swim and bike that’s why he was too complacent and even smiling so I scolded him after. He could have recorded a sub one hour time if he pushed harder but a win is a win and I am still proud of him,” said the older Remolino.

Fellow Cebuano, 15-year-old Karen Andrea Manayon topped the junior elite category. Manayon, who is a member of the triathlon developmental team, beat fellow members Lauren Plaza and Jackie Orbison, who settled for second and third, respectively.