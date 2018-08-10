Cops looking at work related motive in Banawa attack

Authorities are focusing on the people who were fired or suspended by a 23-year-old human resource officer, who was shot and wounded on Thursday evening in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Eduard Sanchez, Guadalupe Police Precinct chief, said in an interview with Cebu Daily News that they were now looking into work related motive in the shooting of Trizzelle Mariel Garcia, an HR officer of an online food delivery company.

Sanchez said that Garcia, being an HR officer, could be responsible for firing at least two employees of the company.

Last Thursday evening, Garcia, who was riding a Grab vehicle, was wounded when unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen shot her at the backseat of the Grab car, while the vehicle was cruising along GoldenVille Subdivision in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe.

Garcia survived the attack but she was wounded in the neck and armpit.

The Grab driver told police that he heard two shots and saw a motorcycle with two men sped away.

The driver said he believed the gunman was the backrider of the motorcycle.

Sanchez said unfortunately they could not get footage from security cameras in the area since these areas had no CCTVs.