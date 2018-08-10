Tumulak to cops: I am ready to face obstruction complaint

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak is ready to face an obstruction of justice complaint that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is planning to file against him at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Tumulak said this during a press briefing on Friday where he commented on plans of the police to file another case against him with regard to Michael Banua, the driver of the motorcycle which had SPO3 Eugene Calumba as his passenger, during the attack on Tejero councilman Jessielou Cadungog last July 30.

Calumba was killed in an alleged shootout with Cadungog’s bodyguard and Banua was later caught and was allegedly mauled by several persons.

Banua later claimed that Tumulak was among those who attacked him.

“Me and Banua know what is the truth. I will answer these allegations to shed light on what really happened,” said Tumulak.

“With all due respect to CIDG – 7 and their investigators, they got Banua’s side only. When I’ll file my counteraffidavit, I hope they can hear my side of the story, too,” he added.

On Thursday afternoon, CIDG – 7 lodged cases on physical injuries, grave coercion, and grave threat against the councilor.

Meanwhile, the Regional Intelligence Division – 7 (RID-7) obtained a video showing some residents mauling Banua inside a pick-up truck.

Senior Supt. Remus Medina, RID-7 chief, said they are now looking for the people seen in the video since they will also file cases against them.

Remus added that the one-minute video also showed other men kicking and punching Calumba who was fighting for his life after being shot.

Calumba was suspected of planning to kill Cadungog, an allegation debunked by the police.