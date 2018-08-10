Lapu-Lapu cops nab 35 guards, who stormed, held Agus resort

PROPERTY ROW

Thirty-five security guards of the Proceed Security Agency based in Cagayan de Oro were arrested after they stormed and took over the Mactan Isla Resort and Casino in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City at past 3 a.m. on Friday.

Senior Supt. Lemuel Obon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief, said that the security guards were armed with long ang short firearms when they took over the resort, which also ended in the wounding of one of the 35 security guards when the 14 security guards of the resort tried to fight back.

Obon said the wounded guard was identified as Alberto Elola, 61, was shot in the chest during the move to take over the resort.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Obon said that shots rang out after the 35 security guards succeeded in taking over the resort but except for Elola, no one was hurt.

When informed of the clash, the police officers of the Marigondon Police Station and the SWAT team rushed to the area at 4 a.m. where they negotiated for the 35 security guards to surrender.

The security guards, who were wearing black polo shirts printed with the hotel’s logo, later surrendered.

Obon said that they also recovered six shotguns, seven revolvers, six 9mm pistols, two Ingrams, assorted ammunition, handheld radios, mobile phones and back packs with clothing.

“Sayop ning ilang gibuhat kay pinugos man ang ilang pagsulod sa hotel, wala ma’y court order nga basihan sa ilang pag take over, unya under court litigation pa man ang ilang kaso,” said Obon. (They made a mistake by taking it by force and without a court order which will be the basis of the take over, but their case is still under court litigation).

Obon was referring to the takeover of the guards when he learned that the action was due to an old internal dispute for ownership between the Korean owners of the resort.

Obon said that the 35 security guards were allegedly under the employ of the majority owner of the resort, the Park family.

In the meantime, Obon said the 35 arrested guards under Proceed Security Agency were being profiled at the police headquarters and would be detained temporarily pending the filing of appropriate cases together with the Park family who allegedly instigated the siege attempt.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, legal counsel of the Park family in an interview with reporters said, he never knew the plans of his client but said the Park family felt like asserting their rights being the majority owner.

“We will also file charges against the security guards who hit the security guard of the Park family, the current management of the hotel after they have ignored the board resolution terminating all the guards and some employees,” said Carillo.

Obon and the hotel management together with the Park family have set an initial talk yesterday afternoon at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Headquarters to maintain the peace of the business establishment.

He will also assign police personnel at said hotel to help maintain peace and order there.

Mactan Isla Resort and Casino has long been in an internal management dispute but is currently managed by the minority stockholders led by its Executive Director Son Beung Cheon.

Cebu Daily News tried to reach Korean Consul General Sungyong Oh for comments on the issue but staff in Korean Consulate said that Oh is currently out of town and is unable to issue any statement.