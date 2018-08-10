Sambag 2 bust nets two women, man, P64K of suspected shabu

Two women and a man were arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation on Friday (August 10) along B. Rodriguez St. in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Common law couple, Alfie Minoza, 34, and Queenie Sandalo, 39; and Alfie’s elder sister, Mercidita Minoza, 38, were caught with suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at past 10 p.m., said Senior Insp. Eduard Sanchez, Guadalupe Police Precinct chief, in an interview.

The suspects, who were residents of Barangay Sambag 2, were caught with suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P63,750.

The suspects were detained at the Guadalupe Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges.