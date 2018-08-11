Cebu City police nab Carreta ‘drug queen’

A woman tagged by the police as the alleged “drug queen” of Barangay Carreta, Cebu City was collared by anti-drug agents this morning in Barangay Ramos, also in Cebu City.

The suspect, Melodina Sotelliza, alias “Igat,” 50, and a resident of Sitio Ponce in Barangay Carreta, was nabbed at 2:45 a.m. in drug bust by personnel from the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Abellana Police Station headed by Inspector Gomercendo Mandawe.

Mandawe, who led the operation, said three meduim size packs of shabu (crystal meth) valued at P200,000 were siezed from the suspect.

Mandawe, in an interview, said Sotelliza has two previous drug-related cases, both of which were dismissed. She was first arrested in 2001 and released in 2004. She was again arrested in 2007 and released in 2010.

Sotelliza is now detained at the Abellana police pending the filing of appropriate charges against her.

Interviewed in the presence of policemen following her arrest, Sotelliza admitted her involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

She said was getting her drug supply from Ozamis City from personalities allegedly identified with the Parojinog group.