Honda Cars Cebu ECORUN set

Honda Cars Cebu Inc. will show off its fuel efficient, powerful and award-winning cars by holding an ECORUN on August 25 starting at the Honda Cars Cebu Showroom along A. Soriano Avenue at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

The activity, held in line with HCCI’s 26th-anniversary celebration, aims to build up the camaraderie between the dealership’s clients, business partners and fellow HCCI leaders.

Honda vehicles qualified to join are CRV, Civic, City, BRV, Mobilio, Jazz and HRV models from 2015 to 2019. The driver must be the registered owner or authorized driver.

Registration fee is pegged at P500. There will be a maximum of 10 participants allowed per variant.

One can register by clicking this link https://goo.gl/forms/eELh9L3Ao9fRdUE83 .

Participants must attend the pre-run orientation on August 24 at the dealership.

The event also aims to promote the newly launched Honda City Sport, BR-V Touring and the premium Odyssey.

All clients are welcome to join the event as there will be recreational activities such as free haircut, foot massage brought by the ROSE INSTITUTE and a vast array of food products shall be present with the partnership of Max’s Restaurant together with Pancake House and unlimited coffee by Zedar Brooke Premium Coffee.

This activity is backed by Autoinnovation, KJO Prints and Advertising, Standard Insurance, BPI Bank, Mafre Insurance, 2Go, Asian Marine Transport Corporation,Hawk Trading, Natures Spring Water, The Italian Food Specialist, Twinbee, NVISIONS, Y101, Honda Cars Philippines, Sir Dennis Tan, and Zedar Brooke Premium Coffee. Cebu Daily News is the official media partner.