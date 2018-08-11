Recoletos Run on Sept. 16

The sixth edition of the Recoletos Run will be held on September 16 starting and finishing at the Plaza Independencia.

The running event was launched Saturday at the Vienna Kafe Haus. It was attended by University of San Jose-Recoletos Alumni Association Inc. officers headed by the running event’s founders Jojo Flores and Roel Militar.

Around two thousand runners are expected to join the race, which will have 3k, 6k and 12k distances.

The running event is a fund raiser for the alumni association’s scholarship program.