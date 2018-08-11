6th PTL Cebu leg kicks off today in Lacion

POWERHOUSE teams will headline today’s opening of the 6th Philippine Taekwondo League – Cebu at the SM City Consolacion.

Today’s seniors men action will highlight the University of Cebu-Main (UC-Main) and the University of Visayas Green Lancers.

Both universities will be competing in the main match of today’s kyurogi event.

Two other UC-Main squads will also see action. Their junior girls team will be battling with Leaton School while their junior boys team will be going head-to-head against St. Alphonsus Catholic School.

Another highly-respected team scheduled to compete is the University of San Jose-Recoletos who will test the mettle of UC Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) in the senior women’s action.

In the cadet boys category, Abellana National School will take on Leaton School before clashing with the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy. The tournament is held every Sundays at the same venue.

The tournament is organized by the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) and in partnership with SM Supermalls.