Two women face drug charges

A 35-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly selling packs of shabu worth P12,000 in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Friday evening.

Evarita Lukay-lukay was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Parian Police Station on Friday evening, said Chief Insp. Kenneth Paul Albotra, commander of Parian Police Station.

Also taken into police custody was Glaiza Cuambor who allegedly bought two small packs of shabu from Lukay-lukay.

The two women are temporarily detained at the Parian Police Station stockade pending the filing of charges against them on Monday.