High value target arrested in buy-bust operation in Cebu City

One of the high Value targets in Central Visayas was collared in a drug bust operation in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Sunday morning (August 12).

The suspect was identified as Harvey Pag-usara “Jablin”, 48, and a resident of Sitio San Pedro, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City.

Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, Mambaling police station commander, said that the suspect was a former associate of the late drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar”Diaz.

A 17-year-old minor was also rescued during the operation.

Seized from him were four medium and eleven small sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P 384,000.