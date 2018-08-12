Supporters hold prayer walk for Chiong 7 release

The supporters and families of the Chiong 7, the seven men who were convicted for the rape-slay of Marijory and Jaqueline Chiong, gathered in a prayer walk to call for their release on Sunday morning (August 12 ).

Nearly 200 people participated the prayer walk. Activist and running priest Fr. Robert Reyes celebrated a Mass prior to the prayer walk.

Reyes urged the family members and supporters not to lose hope for the Chiong 7, whom he referred to as “victims of the police business and gimmick of fall guys.”

The gathering was organized by the witnesses of the Chiong 7 case, headed by Monalisa Del Gallego-Jarque.