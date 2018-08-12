PRO-7 to determine benefits for Balili’s family

Supt. Reynan Tolentin, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said they are yet to determine what benefits to give to the family of SPO1 Roderick Balili.

The police officer died of accidental firing of his service firearm in a surveillance operation in Pinamungajan town, Cebu.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, however, tagged Balili as one of the assailants in the killing of agent Von Rian Tecson.

Hilario Balili, the father of the policeman, said they are yet to decide on his son’s burial. The family is also waiting for the arrival of their eldest son.