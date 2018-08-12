CCPO to Osmeña: Report threats
By Benjie B. Talisic |August 12,2018 - 01:46 PM
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is asking Mayor Tomas Osmeña to make a formal report of threats to his life.
With a formal report, the threats to the mayor’s life will be investigated.
Supt. Artemio Ricabo, deputy city director for administration of CCPO, said they have not received any report from the mayor as of Sunday (August 12).
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.